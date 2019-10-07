METRO
UNILAG, Foursquare Church Suspend Varsity Don Over Sex For Grade Saga
Following the publication of BBC Africa Eye’s documentary targeted at lecturers in some West African universities harassing their students for sex in exchange for grades/marks which exposed sexual harassment of students by lecturers, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Foursquare Gospel Church on Monday suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu.
Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Arts, UNILAG, and former sub-dean, was caught on camera in the documentary trying to force himself on a journalist who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker.
Obviously not amused by the conduct of the lecturer who was the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, the church on Monday asked him to step down from all ministerial assignments until he clears his name.
The church’s national secretary, Ikechukwu Ugbaja, in a statement on Monday, said appropriate measures would be taken against Igbeneghu.
The statement reads, “The general public is hereby informed that as holiness and Bible-believing church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural acts among our ministers. We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measures as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.
“Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.”
It was also gathered that management of UNILAG has suspended the embattled lecturer.
As of the time of filling this report an impeccable source in UNILAG said, ‘’the lecturer in question has been suspended indefinitely. The vice-chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and top management of the institution are not pleased with the development at all. It portrayed this frontline ivory tower in bad light. The institution will set up panel to investigate the issue and our findings will be made known to the press.’’
After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye who sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana had said that UNILAG authorities dissociated itself from the lecturer’s actions, stating that it has zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment.
