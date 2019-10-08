Akeredolu Sacks Aide Over Misconduct

The Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has sacked his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr. Augustine Pelemo, over alleged misconduct.

Pelemo was relieved of his position, according to a statement by the government.

In the statement signed by the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, noted that the directive is with immediate effect.

Ojogo said the decision of Governor Akeredolu to sack Pelemo was based on the need to instill sanity and nip in the bud, divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration led by him.

Akeredolu, however, urged the sacked aide to hand over every government property in his possession to the Deputy Chief of Staff without further delay.

The statement reads:” The Governor of Ondo state has directed that Mr Augustine Pelemo ceases to function forthwith, as Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Governor.

“This directive is with immediate effect; and it underscores the need to instill sanity and nip in the bud, divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration led by the Governor.

“While wishing him well in his future endeavours, Mr Governor further directs Pelemo to hand over every government property in his possession to the Deputy Chief of Staff without further delay.”

However, it was gathered that Akeredolu ordered the sack of his political aide barely 24 hours after posting on his Facebook page a congratulatory message to wish the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Ajewole Agboola Ajayi, a happy birthday but referring to her as the “Acting First Lady of Ondo State”.

The post, according to a source, can create a division in the government of Akeredolu, hence the need for his sack.