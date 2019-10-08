NEWS
Akeredolu Sacks Aide Over Misconduct
The Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has sacked his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr. Augustine Pelemo, over alleged misconduct.
Pelemo was relieved of his position, according to a statement by the government.
In the statement signed by the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, noted that the directive is with immediate effect.
Ojogo said the decision of Governor Akeredolu to sack Pelemo was based on the need to instill sanity and nip in the bud, divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration led by him.
Akeredolu, however, urged the sacked aide to hand over every government property in his possession to the Deputy Chief of Staff without further delay.
The statement reads:” The Governor of Ondo state has directed that Mr Augustine Pelemo ceases to function forthwith, as Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Governor.
“This directive is with immediate effect; and it underscores the need to instill sanity and nip in the bud, divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration led by the Governor.
“While wishing him well in his future endeavours, Mr Governor further directs Pelemo to hand over every government property in his possession to the Deputy Chief of Staff without further delay.”
However, it was gathered that Akeredolu ordered the sack of his political aide barely 24 hours after posting on his Facebook page a congratulatory message to wish the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Ajewole Agboola Ajayi, a happy birthday but referring to her as the “Acting First Lady of Ondo State”.
The post, according to a source, can create a division in the government of Akeredolu, hence the need for his sack.
MOST READ
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drug Abuse
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
Akeredolu Sacks Aide Over Misconduct
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
World Habitat Day: Obaseki Advocates Innovative Solutions To Waste Mgt
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT19 hours ago
Regina Daniels, Juliet Ibrahim, Others Storm “The Enemy I Know” Celebrity Premiere
- NEWS18 hours ago
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drugs Abuse
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
BBNaija: Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, Others Reacts To Mercy’s Emergence
- NEWS20 hours ago
Nigeria’s Democracy Maturing, Says PMB
- AFRICA23 hours ago
PMB Nominates Adesina For Re-election As AfDB President
- NEWS17 hours ago
Green Card Scam: EFCC Arraigns American For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians
- NEWS17 hours ago
Experts Decry Africa Becoming Dumping Ground for Emerging Technologies
- NEWS20 hours ago
No Outbreak Of Infection In Queens College – Abayomi