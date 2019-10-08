NEWS
Alleged Husband Killer: Court Fixes Oct. 16 For Sanda To Open Defence
An FCT High Court Maitama on Tuesday fixed Oct. 16, for Maryam Sanda, accused of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to open her defence.
The matter was adjourned at the instance of Justice Yusuf Halilu.
Sanda is charged with allegedly killing Bello, her husband, who was a nephew of former PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Muhammad on Nov. 18, 2017.
The court also discharged and acquitted Maryam’s mother, Maimuna Aliyu; brother, Aliyu Sanda and housemaid, Sadiya Aminu, who were accused by police of assisting Maryam to conceal the evidence by cleaning the blood of the deceased from the scene of the crime.
The police said the offence is contrary to the provision of Section 221 of the Penal Code.
NAN reports that Justice Halilu had on April 4 ruled that Sanda had a case to answer in the case and subsequently ordered her to enter her defence.
The ruling was based on the no-case submission filed by counsel for Sanda, Olusegun Jolaawo, SAN, and Hussein Musa for other defendants after the prosecution closed its case.
The prosecution had called six witnesses to prove its case against the defendants.
Halilu ordered Sanda to enter her defence, discharged and acquitted other three defendants, saying that the police were unable to link them with their alleged offence.
The judge held that from the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, “a thick cloud seems to form around the case of the prosecution, making it impossible at this point of time for the other side not to be considered”.
“The submissions of no-case to answer as it were in this particular situation is overruled.
“I order the first defendant, Maryam Sanda, to enter her defence with respect to the offence of culpable homicide punishable by death,” Halilu held.
The judge had adjourned the case till May 6 and directed that it shall be held on a day by day trial unless otherwise directed by the court.
The case could not go on due to the absence of the judge who was on election petition tribunal duty in Ogun State.(NAN)
