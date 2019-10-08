NEWS
APC Chieftain Commends PMB’s Economic Policies
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Nnanna Ibemgbo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as laudable economic policies. Reacting to the president’s speech at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES25) in Abuja, yesterday, Ibemgbo said the charge to public and private sector leaders to look inward to solve the unique challenges confronting the nation’s socio-economic development could not have come at a better time.
Ibemgbo urged Nigerians to support the Buhari administration as he was confident that it would keep Nigeria on track for sustained, inclusive and prosperity driven growth.
He recall how the managing director and chief operating officer of the World Bank, Ms Sri Mulyani Indrawati, had endorsed the economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to him, even Indrawati acknowledged that Nigeria was productive under President Buhari.
Speaking on the president’s 2020 budget proposal, Ibemgbo said, more than ever before, Nigeria now has a healthy, stronger and transparent budget which will left a great percentage of Nigerians out of poverty.
MOST READ
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drug Abuse
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
Akeredolu Sacks Aide Over Misconduct
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
World Habitat Day: Obaseki Advocates Innovative Solutions To Waste Mgt
MOST POPULAR
-
ENTERTAINMENT19 hours ago
Regina Daniels, Juliet Ibrahim, Others Storm “The Enemy I Know” Celebrity Premiere
-
NEWS18 hours ago
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drugs Abuse
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
BBNaija: Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, Others Reacts To Mercy’s Emergence
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigeria’s Democracy Maturing, Says PMB
-
AFRICA23 hours ago
PMB Nominates Adesina For Re-election As AfDB President
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Green Card Scam: EFCC Arraigns American For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Experts Decry Africa Becoming Dumping Ground for Emerging Technologies
-
NEWS20 hours ago
No Outbreak Of Infection In Queens College – Abayomi