As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid

With reconciliation moves somewhat strained, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has braced up for a fierce battle with forces opposed to his second term ambition within his political party. PATRICK OCHOGA writes

he declaration of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, last week, that he would continue his second term bid was a clear and daring statement that, he as a technocrat turned politician, is battle ready to confront the political forces within his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) who are hell bent on sending him packing after 2020 governorship contest.

The boast by the governor was more instructive in the light of a remark by his predecessor, and the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who in a recent interview spoke about his friction with Obaseki, saying his successor ‘may need miracle to win re-election’.

Oshiomhole, who pointed out that he had no personal grudge against Obaseki, noted that he was unhappy with the way and manner the governor has failed to heed his advice to carry party members along in governance, which according to him led to factions in the party in the state.

The crisis rocking the Edo APC got to its peak when Obaseki and his erstwhile political godfather, Oshiomhole, fell apart following the inauguration and emergence of the leadership of the State House of Assembly where loyalists of the national chairman of the APC lost out in the political tussle.

Lawmakers and arrow heads of the Obaseki-must-go politicians based in Abuja have vowed that they would stop at nothing until their mission to get the APC and the state away from the grip of Obaseki is achieved.

The anti-Obaseki politicians operating under the aegis of Edo Progressive Movement, (EPM) it was learnt enjoy the solid support of the national chairman of the APC.

However, with last week declaration and expression of confidence to continue in office beyond 2020, Obaseki said he would overcome the odds and come out victorious at the end of the battle.

Again, in an apparent demonstration to rid his path of political landmines and moles within his administration, the governor sacked all his special assistants and senior special assistants ahead of the 2020 governorship tussle in the state.

A government source who commended the governor for the decision was of the view that in the months ahead there would be serious need to bring on board trusted and reliable aides who share the vision, goal and direction of the government.

He said: “There is nothing wrong in what Obaseki has done by sacking all his aides. You know these are political times, therefore the governor needs to bring on board people with political war chest and sagacity who can weather whatever storm ahead. You know the governor is popular with the people and you don’t expect him to go into the battle with people whose loyalty cannot guaranteed.

“Obaseki needs people who can support him to drive the political system from the ward, local government and of course the state. You must have heard when the governor stated that his second term bid is not negotiable. That only speaks volume of the political battle ahead.”

In a show that Obaseki is combat ready for the battle ahead, while receiving Benin Unity League at the Government House, last week, he stated that his second term in office was not negotiable.

In veil reference to his political enemies within the party, the governor noted that: “I have said it clearly and I told my cabinet that second term for me is non-negotiable. I am demanding it because I deserve it and I think I have earned it. We need to have it so we can continue what we are doing today.

He added that; “no individual can determine who will become governor, but only God and the people can make the decision.

“I want to assure you that this is a fight that we will prevail. We will fight and succeed. If anybody thinks I will back out, he must be day-dreaming because it is not my fight, it is about fighting for the right thing and cause. I am not going to back off because I know victory is sure.”

Obaseki said nobody had accused him of implementing a wrong policy.

Leader of the visiting group, Gregory Osa, had assured the governor of their support to join other people of Edo state to say no to the mischief in some quarters to prematurely pull the governor out of office, noting that the move was borne out of selfish motive.

“You are providing enabling environment to make Edo an industrial hub. We are particularly interested in your push to develop the Benin River Port and make Benin Airport an international airport. You will not only win the battle, you will win the war,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State chapter of the APC had threatened to weild the big stick against one of the most visible and major opposition to Obaseki’s second term, Edo Progressive Movement, (EPM) even as the party described the activities of the group as alien and unconstitutional.

The APC in a statement by the state chairman, Anselm Ojezua, stated that it will not allow the reckless antics of shameless and selfish individuals to dictate the fortunes of the Party.

It explained that its decision is aimed at preserving and protecting its integrity since the group has refused to desist from associating their nefarious activities with the State APC.

The statement reads: “On the 28th May, 2019, pursuant to a meeting of the State Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress, Edo state chapter, we caused a disclaimer to be published regarding the formation of a group going by the name Edo Peoples Movement being organised by certain individuals, purporting same to be an offshoot of the APC.

“In the publication, we took the pains to clarify that the constitution of our party, the APC does not have provision for groups such as the one in question and to that extent, such a group or movement was antithetical to the unity and stability our party. We, therefore, directed that those behind the said movement should desist from associating their nefarious activities with the APC.”

The party added that : “Information reaching us indicates that rather than heed the legitimate directives of the Party leadership, these elements have heightened their activities by holding meetings in some local government areas (LGAs) within the state, purporting same to be meeting of the APC.

“Consequently, we have decided that this is the time to take concrete and decisive steps to preserve and protect the integrity of the Party. We cannot allow the reckless antics of shameless and selfish individuals to dictate the fortunes of our party. We have a duty to instill party discipline within our ranks in Edo State and we shall do that.”

Leader of the EPM and former speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Hon Thomas Okosun heaped the crisis rocking the party to the failure of leadership on the party’s chairman.

According to Okosun, “The whirling crisis that is rocking the APC in Edo state today is due to several factors but above all is the poor leadership of Anselm Ojezua who, instead of pursuing the path of peace, justice and adherence to established party guidelines and principles, chose to compromise himself and side with his paymaster, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is in open fraternization with members of the opposition party whilst shunning members of his own party.

“He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. Unfortunately, Anselm Ojezua has no integrity left and no longer commands any respect within the party or state. Under his watch, the governor and his deputy formed what they called the Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM). Barrister Anselm Ojezua did not see anything wrong with such movement but, in fact, gave a public endorsement to the so-called OSM, urging all party members to support the movement.

“It is on this ground that one must, therefore, ask Anselm Ojezua the moral right he has to issue out threats to members of the EPM who, unlike him, have set aside personal gain and ambition and united to save the party from the path of ruin that the greed and incompetence of the chairman and Godwin Obaseki is taking the party”.

Okosun further said that: “Anselm Ojezua has never hidden the fact that he is the puppet and Godwin Obaseki is the puppeteer. As opposed to what would be ordinarily expected of an elder and leader who should be open to all, Anselm has positioned himself as a factional party chairman whose sole interest is what crumbs he can glean from the table of the governor, rather than the survival and growth of the party.

A member of the APC who craved anonymity in the state said the anti-Obaseki’s group only support pillar is the national chairman of party.

“It is unfortunate that we are saddled with this kind of crisis in the party. Without Oshiomhole what is EMP? It because of the tacit support they are getting that is why they are still there. But I can assure you Obaseki will triumph at the end of the day.”