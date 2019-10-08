NEWS
BBC ‘Sex For Mark’ Investigation: Kiki Mordi’s Life Under Threat
Kiki Mordi, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) investigative journalist that uncovered the sexual harassment in universities has revealed that she has received subtle threats since the report went viral.
According to the journalist, her interest in the investigation was driven by her personal experience which saw her dropping out of the University and yet to become a graduate.
In a chat with Sahara Reporters, she said; “I have received subtle threats since this work was completed but I am not bothered because the BBC takes the security of employees seriously.
Before embarking on this project, the team prayed a lot and also sang because it helped to calm the nerves.
But I had to go through the trainings I received over and over again because I wanted to get it right.
The biggest goal of this work was to be louder than the aggressor because sexual harassment is very loud.
I wanted it to be silenced.
I am happy that a lot is changing already since the documentary was release and I can confirm to you that one of the lecturers at the University of Lagos caught sexually harassing a prospective student has been dismissed by the institution.
I believe it doesn’t stop there until there is a conviction. We have to break that culture of impunity.”
NAN.
MOST READ
Court Sentences Man To 12 Years In Prison For Raping 19-year-old Woman
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
BBC ‘Sex For Mark’ Investigation: Kiki Mordi’s Life Under Threat
Dasukigate: Metuh, EFCC To Adopt Written Addresses On Nov. 26
Alleged Husband Killer: Court Fixes Oct. 16 For Sanda To Open Defence
Safe, Secured Waterways Will Boost Maritime Transportation – Peterside
100m Year-old Dinosaur Footprints Found In East China
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drugs Abuse
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
BBNaija: Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, Others Reacts To Mercy’s Emergence
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
APC Govs Storm NASS Over Oshiomhole/Obaseki Rift
- NEWS23 hours ago
Green Card Scam: EFCC Arraigns American For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians
- NEWS23 hours ago
Experts Decry Africa Becoming Dumping Ground for Emerging Technologies
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Nigeria’s Wealth In The Hands Of Few People – PMB
- NEWS23 hours ago
Court Orders Trump To Hand Over 8 Years Of Tax Returns
- BUSINESS11 hours ago
‘Nigeria’s Leather Industry Generates $600m Annually’ -Onu