 Bullion Van Escorts Express Worry Over Risk To Lives, Urge Banks To Prioritise Their Safety

Concerned staff of commercial banks in Nigeria have raised the alarm over duty hazards for which they are being exposed to on daily base in the course of carrying out their duties.

The concerned commercial banks’ personnel, who craved anonymous because of job security, appealed to the Central Banks of Nigeria (CBN), the Police as well as other regulatory agencies in the country’s banking industry to compel commercial banks to faithful observe the laid down rules regarding cash-in-transit and the safety of bullion van escorts.

The concerned bank workers, who spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital yesterday, accused commercial bank operators of violating the CBN directives which required them to make adequate provision for their safety as well as the cash in transit while moving from one location to another.

They lamented that commercial banks in Nigeria have observed in breach, the federal government’s policy regarding movements’ policy regarding safe movements of cash and personnel.

With particular reference to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive that all vehicles moving cash in transit must be armoured, these concerned bank workers expressed worry that commercial banks in Nigeria valued the cash more than lives of the personnel escorting it.

“In talking of the “Cash in Transit” policy that makes it possible for CBN and Deposit Money Banks (DMB) to move cash in Armoured Vehicles, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has a key and vital policy towards promoting effective and efficient currency management in Nigeria”.

“Moreover, while the CBN makes it their policy that all vehicles should be armoured, the Inspector General of Police also ordered that all vehicles in the convoy should be armoured”.

“These are measures put in place to secure the cash being moved, recent events and happenings has shown and proven that these security measures are not being followed and lives of personnel accompanying such cash movements are at risks”.

“Apart from the prevalent state of insecurity in the country, nobody, men of the police, CBN Staff, or banks staff, should be exposed, or should be left unprotected, unless the banks and CBN are saying that the lives of these personnel is not worth more than the insured cash they are accompanying”.

They emphasised that cash in transit are insured, while personnel escorting the cash do not enjoy such insurance police.

He appealed to the federal government CBN, the Police to come to their help by prevailing on commercial banks to ache to the policies regarding movement if cash, insuring not only the cash, but also the personnel as well as providing armoured vehicles for the conveyance of the personnel.

This according to them, will minimise the risks which they are daily exposed to in the midst of increasing bandit, armed robbery and other vices in Nigeria.