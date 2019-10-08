NEWS
Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To 6 Months Imprisonment In Ilorin
A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday sentenced Tomiwa Adepoju to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.
The trial judge, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, convicted Adepoju after he pleaded guilty to the charge of cheating by impersonation.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendant, alias Paul Powel, who scammed an American citizen of a 300 dollars.
Delivering judgment, Oyinloye said that the testimonies of the prosecution was not challenged or contradicted by the defendant.
The Judge also ordered that Adepoju’s mobile phones, laptop and car should be forfeited to the federal government.
Earlier, the counsel to EFCC, Mr Sesan Ola told the court that Adepoju, alias Paul Powell, sometime in August pretended to be a white male with gmail account — [email protected]
The prosecutor said that Adepoju fraudulently deceived one Larry Gowan, an American citizen, to send $300 (N91,800) to him through stem gift card, on pretext that the amount would be used to pay Fedex delivery fee.
Ola said that Adepoju committed the offence contrary to section 321 of the penal code and punishable under section 324 of the law.
Reviewing the facts of the case, Olamide Sadiq, an operative of EFCC, narrated how the convict was arrested in Tanke area of Ilorin.
“My Lord, Tomiwa and some of his friends were arrested on Sept. 6, following intelligence reports. Items recovered from him included a laptop, mobile phones and a car.
“He admitted to have received $300 from his victim,” Sadiq said.
The prosecutor urged the court to rely on the evidence of the prosecution witness and convict the defendant accordingly. (NAN)
MOST READ
Court Discharges 39-year-old Man Of Pregnant Wife’s Death
INEC To Recruit 16,139 Adhoc Staff For Kogi Guber Poll
World Bank Donates Materials to 7-Insurgency Ravaged Councils of Adamawa
Gov. Ortom Extends Hands Of Fellowship To Jime, Others
Police Launch Rescue Operations For Abuja Kidnap Victims
Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To 6 Months Imprisonment In Ilorin
LACoN Calls For Institutionalization Of Para-legal Services
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Govs Storm NASS Over Oshiomhole/Obaseki Rift
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Nigeria’s Wealth In The Hands Of Few People – PMB
- METRO21 hours ago
UNILAG, Foursquare Church Suspend Varsity Don Over Sex For Grade Saga
- FEATURES11 hours ago
As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid
- BUSINESS13 hours ago
‘Nigeria’s Leather Industry Generates $600m Annually’ -Onu
- OPINION21 hours ago
Osinbajo And The Higher Calling Of Loyalty
- AFRICA24 hours ago
Paradigm Initiative Hosts Inter-Regional Digital Rights Workshop For South/East African Parliamentarians
- CRIME9 hours ago
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun