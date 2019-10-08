NEWS
Dasukigate: Metuh, EFCC To Adopt Written Addresses On Nov. 26
The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Nov. 26 for counsel to adopt their final written addresses in the ongoing trial of Olisa Metuh, former Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).
Justice Okon Abang fixed the date after Destra Investment Ltd., Metuh’s company, which is the second defendant in the matter, closed its case after calling one witness.
The court gave the defendants 21 days to file their final addresses and upon service, the prosecution also has 21 days to file its reply.
Thereafter, counsel were given seven days to file their reply on points of law if any.
The prosecuting counsel, Mr Sylvanus Tahir told newsmen that after adoption of the final addresses on Nov. 26, a date will be given for judgment.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Metuh was arraigned in 2015 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for alleged money laundering.
He was accused of allegedly receiving the sum of N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, monies earmarked for the purchase of arms at the heat of the Boko Haram insurgency.
He was also accused of transacting with cash of $2 million without going through a final institution in violation of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.
Metuh called 15 witnesses in his defence while the prosecution called eight witnesses.(NAN)
MOST READ
Court Sentences Man To 12 Years In Prison For Raping 19-year-old Woman
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
BBC ‘Sex For Mark’ Investigation: Kiki Mordi’s Life Under Threat
Dasukigate: Metuh, EFCC To Adopt Written Addresses On Nov. 26
Alleged Husband Killer: Court Fixes Oct. 16 For Sanda To Open Defence
Safe, Secured Waterways Will Boost Maritime Transportation – Peterside
100m Year-old Dinosaur Footprints Found In East China
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drugs Abuse
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
BBNaija: Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, Others Reacts To Mercy’s Emergence
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
APC Govs Storm NASS Over Oshiomhole/Obaseki Rift
- NEWS23 hours ago
Green Card Scam: EFCC Arraigns American For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians
- NEWS23 hours ago
Experts Decry Africa Becoming Dumping Ground for Emerging Technologies
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Nigeria’s Wealth In The Hands Of Few People – PMB
- NEWS23 hours ago
Court Orders Trump To Hand Over 8 Years Of Tax Returns
- BUSINESS11 hours ago
‘Nigeria’s Leather Industry Generates $600m Annually’ -Onu