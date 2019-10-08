BUSINESS
GITEX 2019: Nigeria Ready For 5G Network, Says Communication Minister
Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami, has said that the country was ready to deploy 5G network across the country to ease network flow.
Pantami said this on Monday at the ongoing 39th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) holding in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).
GITEX is a global technology exhibition that brings together over 200,000 trade visitors, investors, innovators, IT experts, countries, Information Communication Technology startups from over 145 countries of the world, to share trends of ICT and ways of advancing technology innovations. Nigeria’s participation in GITEX, which is spearheaded by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is a week-long programme holding from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10. 5G mobile network is the next-generation standard for wireless communication, set to start taking over the mobile network environment in 2019. 5G delivers vastly increased capacity, lower latency and faster speed. The minister said “Nigeria is ready for 5G network but preparation is key. We are ready but need deployment and before that, we need pre-deployment and post-deployment. “We are working to handle the challenges of pre-deployment but the approval has been given for the trial. “Nigeria is not yet into the 5G network deliberately. Some of the telecom operators are ready to deploy the 5G network but the proposal was put on hold, so we can be productive and proactive. “There could be potential challenges that could obstruct a 5G network, which includes regulations. You cannot just rush into it without preparing your ground,’’ he said.
MOST READ
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drug Abuse
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
Akeredolu Sacks Aide Over Misconduct
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT19 hours ago
Regina Daniels, Juliet Ibrahim, Others Storm “The Enemy I Know” Celebrity Premiere
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
BBNaija: Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, Others Reacts To Mercy’s Emergence
- NEWS18 hours ago
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drugs Abuse
- NEWS20 hours ago
Nigeria’s Democracy Maturing, Says PMB
- AFRICA23 hours ago
PMB Nominates Adesina For Re-election As AfDB President
- NEWS17 hours ago
Green Card Scam: EFCC Arraigns American For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians
- NEWS17 hours ago
Experts Decry Africa Becoming Dumping Ground for Emerging Technologies
- NEWS21 hours ago
No Outbreak Of Infection In Queens College – Abayomi