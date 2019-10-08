Group Cautions Against Discrimination Of Children With Disabilities 

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2019 World Cerebral Palsy Day, The Engraced Ones, a prayer and advocacy initiative, which brings together parents and caregivers of children with special needs, has charged against discrimination and neglect of children with vast array of diagnosis and disabilities.

The World Cerebral Palsy Day is celebrated on 6th of October every year. It is a social movement and a day to celebrate and affirm the lives of the 17 million people living with cerebral palsy globally.

To mark the day, the initiative set out on a prayer advocacy walk and awareness campaign on downsyndrome and cerebral palsy. It also officially opened a care centre at the L.E.A Primary School, Jikwoyi Phase 1, Abuja.

Speaking during the advocacy walk, the convener of the initiative, Mrs Biboara Yinkere, expressed her belief on the importance of prayers for children with the aforementioned disabilities, saying it goes a long way in making their conditions bearable.

She also charged parents of children with cerebral palsy and downsyndrome not to forget the God factor and give up hope on their children.

“We are a prayer support group and we believe that God is in the business of transforming the lives of these children. Because medically, they have been written off and medically, there is no solution to these disabilities. But we know that by the special hand of God, with prayers, medical and education intervention, our children will fulfill their destinies.”

According to her, the Initiative consisting of over 40 parents of children with special needs, through its School of Grace arm have been able to set up care centers, where children with special needs are taught and cared for.

In her remarks, the Assistant Director on Special Duties, National Orientation Agency, FCT Directorate, Mrs Chinwe Ikaraoha, expressed the agency’s commitment to collaborating with such organisations to advocate for children with special needs.

She also said that the NOA was working hard to popularise and to transcribe into different languages the disability act as signed by the federal government to encourage people with disabilities and to curb every form of discrimination against them.

Mrs Ikaraoha urged parents of children with special needs against isolating their children just because they require special care.

“We encourage parents to bring out their children. Nobody should say any child is useless because as we have seen, every child can learn and if you bring them out, they will learn. They may not be medical doctors or lawyers, but they can learn skills which will make them useful to themselves, their families and to the general society,” said Ikaraoha.

One of the beneficiaries of the initiative, five years old Miracle Yinkere, a student of the School of Grace, diagnosed with DownSyndrome, expressed her joy and appreciated the organisation for their special care, prayers and the opportunity to learn and become useful in life.