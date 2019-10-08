CRIME
Gunmen Abducts Policemen In Rivers
Two officers of the Nigerian Police attached to the Rivers state command have been reportedly abducted by gunmen at Ngor, Headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Reports say the officers were abducted on Monday, Oct. 7, and whisked to an unknown location.
As at the time of this report, the true identities of the police officers were yet to be ascertained.
While confirming the abduction, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers State Police Command’s spokesperson confirmed, but refused to give a comprehensive detail of the abduction but promised to give the details and circumstances surrounding the abduction later.
NAN
MOST READ
Gunmen Abducts Policemen In Rivers
Ogun Vows To Probe Death Of Student By Customs Officers
NRC To Lose N137.6m In 6 Weeks Over Train Service Suspension
Flood Sweeps Away Varsity Final Year Student, 2 Others In Ondo
Lagos Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Speaker
Ekiti Targets 2000 Youths For Skill Acquisition
EFCC Re-arraigns Atiku’s Son-In-Law Over Money Laundering
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
APC Govs Storm NASS Over Oshiomhole/Obaseki Rift
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Nigeria’s Wealth In The Hands Of Few People – PMB
- FEATURES17 hours ago
As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
‘Nigeria’s Leather Industry Generates $600m Annually’ -Onu
- CRIME14 hours ago
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
- INTERVIEWS16 hours ago
Multi-faceted Great Green Wall Initiative Needed To Tackle Africa’s Climate Change – Tangem
- EDITORIAL18 hours ago
Curbing The Menace Of ‘One Chance’ Criminals
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns