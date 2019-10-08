‘How Zamfara Halal Hotel Abuja Was Leased To Bina Consult’

The management of Bina Consult, the managers of Stonehedge Hotel, Abuja (formerly Zamfara Halal Hotel Abuja), has disclosed that the government of Zamfara state handed over the hotel to the management in 2010 for its upgrade, equipping and furnishing.

This even as the management of Bina Consult said the renovation included almost changing everything save the walls and floors.

Apparently reacting to a petition signed by chairman of Zamfara State Government Assets Recovery Committee Sani Abdullahi, a statement signed by Auwalu Salisu made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja on behalf of Bina Consult Management, said contrary to claims that Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari handed over the facility to Bina Consult but, the deal was sealed two years before the governor came to office.

The statement said the alleged mischief exposes the author of the petition’s deep rooted personal hatred to Governor Yari to the extent of manipulating facts just to settle a political point.

‘’We also wonder why the petitioner took a purely civil matter to EFCC without any recourse to the Lease Agreement entered into between Bina Consult and Zamfara state government, wherein all processes of arbitration were listed in accordance with Nigeria’s extant laws.

‘’As a business entity, we would not have deemed it fit to respond to the petition if not for the fact that it contained outright falsehoods, half-baked truths, blackmails, and apparent character assassination of the chief promoter of the Bina Consult Limited, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba (Magajin Garin Sokoto), among others,’’ it said