Insurgency: NASS, Foundation to Investigate NGOs In North East

Worried by the accusations by the Nigeria Army that some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are supporting insurgents in the North East, the National Assembly committee on Human Rights and the Mahatma Ghandi Peace Foundation have resolved to investigate the authenticity of the claims.

The investigation according to a statement signed by the Senior Programme Officer of Foundation, Solomon Semaka will also take a holistic look at the allegations of human rights abuse by security agencies.

Recall that the Army had raised an alarm indicating that the war against Boko Haram terrorists was being sabotaged by some stakeholders operating in the North East explaining that preliminary investigations conducted so far, revealed that the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram has been receiving so called “humanitarian support” of food and drugs supplies from some NGOs operating in the north east.

“We have observed for sometime the continuous claim by the Army that some NGOs were sabotaging the efforts to end insurgency. The NGOs on the other hand have also accused the Army of violating human rights of citizens in the region. These counter claims are weighty and cannot be put under the carpet.

“The security agencies and the humanitarian organisations are critical stakeholders in the troubled region. Therefore, we shall investigate to ascertain the areas of friction with a view to finding a permanent solution to the issue.

The statement appealed to all who may have useful information that will aid the investigation to avail such information as the security and welfare of the people is something that must be guided jealously.

“In the interim, we herein appeal to agencies that may have compromised national security to desist from such venture and war efforts against terrorism and operate in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding the operations of humanitarian aid workers, and in line with the guidelines and procedures of International Humanitarian Laws as well as the Laws of Armed Conflict.

“Similarly, we urge the security agencies to reassess their engagements to ensure compliance with the provision of human rights protection”, the statement added.