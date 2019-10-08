LACoN Calls For Institutionalization Of Para-legal Services

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government as well as relevant authorities to institutionalize Para-legal Services in Nigeria so as to compliment and assist the legal professionals in the discharge of services in the justice sector.

The Director General of the Council, Mr. Aliyu Bagudu Abubakar who made the call at the National Para-Legal Summit, held in Abuja, lamented that so many poor indigent Nigerians cannot access and afford justice due to the great inadequacy in the number of lawyers available to the citizens.

Abubakar while explaining that larger number of citizens resides in Rural Communities, while most of our Practicing Lawyers are resident in Urban Centres, also stressed that despite the fact that the Nigerian Law School and Faculties are operating at full strength, it cannot met up with the demand for justice due to the increasing population in the country.

There are about 150, 000 Practicing Lawyers Called to Bar in Nigeria, trained to provide legal services to a teeming population of about 200, 000, 000 people. This leaves no one in doubt of the fact that there is a great inadequacy in the number of lawyers available to citizens of Nigeria.

The way forward in enhancing access to justice to all citizens is the institutionalization of the Para-legal Services in Nigeria to complement and assist the legal professionals in the discharge of srrvices in the Justice sector. This is as obtained in the developed parts of the world and is an international best practice, he said.

In his response, the Director General of Nigerian Institute of Advance Legal Studies, Professor Muhammed Tawfiq Ladan said the objective of the two day National Summit on Para-legal Services is to recognize the role of those who can actually assist government and the poor citizens of Nigeria in assessing justice and also to ensure that they are legally empowered.

Ladan who said the LACoN and Lawyers alone are not sufficient enough to provide justice to all those category of Nigerians without the support of Para-legal bodies, also called on the National Assembly to make legislations as well as put the necessary criteria as required by Legal Aid Act 2011, to enable the poor who cannot afford justice access justice.