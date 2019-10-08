Nigeria, 50 Other Countries Yet To Ratify Africa Free Movement Protocol

Close to two years after the protocol on the free movement of persons in Africa was adopted, Nigeria and 50 Other African Union countries are yet to ratify the protocol.

The protocol which was adopted in January 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda allows for free movement of Africans within the continent and has only been ratified by Rwanda, Mali, Sao Tome and Principe, and Niger.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Protocol requires ratification by 15 countries to come into force.

While calling for the urgent ratification of the Protocol, the West African Observatory on Migration argued that the abolition of the visa requirement for African citizens traveling on the continent will allow everyone to be able to pay his plane ticket safely to make his trip, adding that this will lead to increased transport and trade between African countries.

It stated that “the launch of the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) in Africa is a historic opportunity to facilitate trade, tourism, and industrialization on the continent. The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) estimates that the implementation of the CFTA could increase Intra African trade by 52% by 2022.

“However, the benefits of this free trade zone cannot be achieved if Africans cannot move freely on their continent to make known and sell their products. The creation of a single market for air transport in Africa is also an important step forward that is changing the future of the African continent.”

The West African Observatory on Migration, which has among its members the ITUC-Africa, described the Protocol as a very important instrument for Africa’s unity.

It said the entry into force of the protocol will abolish once and for all the visa requirement for Africans who will thus be able to visit Africa more easily in order to discover its cultural wealth and to carry out fraternal exchanges between the populations.

On the security and sovereignty argument, the movement explained that the African Union’s Protocol on the free movement of people does not put an end to the borders of States or their sovereignty on their soil.

It stated: “African States will have, according to the texts of the protocol, the right to control and register the people who enter and leave their territory. The contribution of the protocol lies mainly in the facilitation it gives to the mobility of Africans on the continent by allowing them to travel without a visa.

“States may also, if the situation so requires, raise reasons of security, health or protection of their environment to restrict the entry into their territory of persons considered to be detrimental to the stability of their country. Ratification of the protocol should not pose a problem since it takes into account the security concerns of States.

“It is also important to know that the protocol allows states to put in place, in successive phases, the related commitments, starting with the free movement of persons before reaching the rights of residence and establishment.”