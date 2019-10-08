Nigeria Can Make N20bn Annually From Tiger Nut Value Chain Development – Ibrahim

In this interview with NKECHI ISAAC, the director-general of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Hussaini Ibrahim, gives history of the tiger nuts, its properties and how it can benefit Nigeria, saying development of this important cash crop can generate over N20 billion annually.

What are tiger nuts and where are they found?

The origin of tiger nut cultivation had been traced to ancient Egypt. Thousands of years ago, the cultivation of tiger nut was reported to take place between Sudan and Egypt on the borders of the Nile River. It is also being cultivated in Southern Europe and parts of West Africa, most especially, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Senegal, Guinea and Cote d’ivore. In Nigeria, tiger nut is grown mainly in the northern region, most especially, Katsina State and the tuber is available in the market all year round.

Are the agronomic practices of tiger nut well established in Nigeria?

Tiger nut is not a new plant species in Nigeria. Presently, cultivation of tiger nut requires mild climate and sandy soil. It is planted in April and harvested in November. The planting period is grouped into major (April-July) and minor (September-November) seasons. Tiger nut requires irrigation until the tubers are due for harvesting. It has been established through R&D that the mineral contents and acceptability of tiger nut-milk is affected by the location and planting period.

How is tiger nut preserved in Nigeria?

The tubers of tiger nut could be utilized when the tubers are fresh, semi-fresh or dried depending on the products desired. Drying of tiger nut tubers is usually done by exposing the tubers to direct sun rays with occasional turning which ensures uniform drying. A properly sun-dried tiger nut tuber takes about 1-2 months to complete. Dried tiger nut tuber is resistant to microbial spoilage. The weight of fresh tiger nut tuber is 70-900mg but when it is dried it is reduced to 30-350mg. The length of the fresh tiger nut tuber is about 30mm. When soaked in water, the dried tuber can absorb close to three times the weight of water compared with the weight of the dried tuber. Apart from preventing microbial spoilage, drying of the tubers ensures that the nutritional quality of tiger nut tubers is preserved. Studies on proximate composition, physicochemical properties, nutritional content as well as level of microbial contamination of fresh and dried tiger nut tubers showed that drying of the tubers increased their carbohydrate and ash contents but decreased protein, moisture, lipid and fibre contents.

What are the properties of the tiger nut and why is it so important?

As a result of its importance in the nutrition of many people in various countries, studies have been carried out on the nutritional composition of different varieties of tiger nut tubers growing in different geographical locations. Since utilization of tiger nut tubers for development of diverse edible products is being prioritized globally, more attention is being paid to nutritional composition of tiger nut-derived products. Studies have shown that protein and ash content of tiger nut flour separately obtained from two varieties of tiger nut tubers increased after the tiger nut tubers were subjected to germination. In terms of proximate composition, flour obtained from the brown variety has higher protein, fat, ash, potassium, magnesium, manganese and iron content than the yellow variety. On the other hand, the yellow variety contains higher amount of carbohydrate, crude fibre, calcium, sodium and copper. The quantity of the milk produced by the yellow, as well as its fat and protein contents are higher than the ones from the black variety. The antinutritional factors, especially, polyphenols present in the yellow variety are lower than what is obtainable in the black variety. However, the black variety contains more quantity of oil.

Also studies on the proximate composition, metabolizable energy, amino acid profiles and isoelectric properties of the nut indicated that site and planting period have significant effects on the fat, protein, minerals and energy content of the milk produced from the two varieties. Also affected is the sensory characteristics of tiger nut milk produced from the two varieties planted in different sites and planting periods.

Tiger nut tubers contain vitamins and minerals such as zinc, sodium, potassium, magnesium and minute quantity of copper. Some studies also show that tiger nut tubers contain low quantity of magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, iron, zinc and copper but have a high content of calcium, sodium and copper. Tiger nut also contains digestive enzymes such as catalase, lipase and amylase.

If the nuts have the properties so enumerated, the industrial potentials will be so high. Can you elucidate some of the industrial potentials of the nut?

In view of its nutritional characteristics, tiger nut is being used to produce a number of products globally. Three main products obtained from Cyperus esculentus are tiger nut milk, tiger nut flour and tiger nut oil. Development of other products involves any of the three main products or their combination. A ready-to-eat crunchy snack called gurundi is being produced using the flour. A highly nutritious beverage known as Bambara nut-tiger nut-coconut milk has also been prepared using tiger nut-milk derived from the tubers. Tiger nut is used to produce ‘kunuaya’ which is a non-alcoholic, low viscous, sweet-sour beverage that has milky and creamy appearance. Tiger nut milk is a common drink prepared locally in northern Nigeria. It has also gained huge popularity in southern Nigeria in recent times. Conventionally, kunu is prepared using cereals such as millet and sorghum but due to its low protein content, tiger nut milk is being added to fortify it. A blend of tiger nut tubers with millet or sorghum result in product that has higher consumer acceptability than the conventional kunu.

Although, tiger nut is grown in commercial quantity in Katsina State and other parts of Nigeria and a lot of the nuts are consumed in form of snacks and milk (kunu aya), there has not been any wide usage of the nuts for industrial purposes locally. Nigeria is being challenged with importation of food products including dairy products such as milk, vegetable oil and flour in food, beverage and confectionery industries. These industries relied on imported raw materials, despite the abundant agricultural resources available in the country. These industries are subjected to fluctuations in foreign exchange needed for import as well as high production cost. In order to address these challenges, RMRDC, facilitated R&D to develop alternative new local processes for harnessing various products from the tiger nut. The research efforts involved the development of indigenous technology for the production of various products. These efforts have led to the production of tiger nut oil, tiger nut starch, tiger nut local pap and ‘fufu’, tiger nut raw materials for animal feeds formulation and soap from tiger nut.

The tiger nut edible oil produced by the council is useable in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries because of its high vitamin E content and its characteristics compare well with those of olive oil. It has physiochemical properties that are ideal for soap, and other related cosmetics production. The oil has a high oleic acid and low polyunsaturated fatty acid. The council realized the importance of this oil and decided to facilitate a research on how to use indigenous technology to extract the oil. The indigenous technology developed was used to carry out the extraction and the output was reasonable and commendable. The results obtained in the course of tiger nut oil extraction process shows much justification for its application or development into commercial products. The oil is stable at high temperature which makes it ideal for various industrial applications. It does not oxidize easily. These properties made the Council to use it to produce products such as the automotive brake fluid in the presence of other additives. The council is currently studying another proposal from Alex Ekwueme University, Ebonyi State for further collaborative research on development of brake fluid using tiger nut oil.