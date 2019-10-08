Nigeria’s Wealth In The Hands Of Few People – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that the country’s wealth were concentrated in few hands.

The president made this remark in Abuja yesterday when he declared open the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES25).

In his speech at the opening of the two-day summit, he also urged public and private sector leaders to look inward in seeking solutions to the unique challenges confronting the nation’s socio-economic development.

President Buhari also pledged that his administration would continue to collaborate with the private sector in designing and implementing developmental projects that will keep Nigeria on track for sustained, inclusive and prosperity-driven growth.

Speaking on the expected outcomes of the summit, he said: ‘‘I am informed that this year’s Summit has identified key job-creating sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, creative industry and extractive industry as focus sectors.

‘‘I am also told that your deliberations will focus on unlocking capital through our financial services sector to actualise the opportunities in these sectors.

‘‘In your deliberations, I would request that your proposals are productive, inventive and innovative, keeping in mind that Nigeria’s unique challenges can only be solved by made-in- Nigeria solutions,’’ he said.

Underscoring the importance of collective prosperity, President Buhari asserted that a prosperous society is one where the majority of its citizens have an acceptable standard of living.

‘‘Today, many mistake prosperity with wealth. They are not necessarily the same. Experts and analysts explain economic trends by making references to indicators of wealth.

‘‘Wealth, however, in its simplistic form, is money or other assets. In recent years, global events have shown that when a society and its leaders are driven and motivated by these alone, the ultimate outcome is a divided state of severe inequalities.

‘‘But a prosperous society is one where majority of its citizens have an acceptable standard of living and a decent quality of life,’’ he said.

The president also used the occasion to affirm that in addressing population growth, security and corruption matters in developing economies, policies and programmes must focus on promoting inclusivity and collective prosperity.

‘‘Nigeria is a country with close to 200 million people living in 36 states and the FCT. A significant proportion of Nigeria’s prosperity today is concentrated in the hands of a few people living primarily in four or five states and the FCT. Some of the most prosperous Nigerians are here in this room.

‘‘This leaves the remaining 31 states with close to 150 million people in a state of expectancy and hope for better opportunity to thrive. This, in the most basic form, drives the migratory and security trends we are seeing today both in Nigeria and across the region.

‘‘In the recent weeks, I have been to Niger Republic to attend the ECOWAS Summit, Japan with fellow African leaders to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, the United Nations General Assembly in New York and South Africa on a state visit to exchange ideas on the common themes we share as the two largest economies in Africa.

‘‘What was very clear at these meetings, and numerous others I have been privileged to attend over the years, is the increased consensus by leaders that to address population growth, security and corruption matters in developing economies, our policies and programmes must focus on promoting inclusivity and collective prosperity.

‘‘This shift implies that the concept of having competitive free markets that focus on wealth creation alone will be replaced by those that propagate the creation of inclusive markets which provide citizens with opportunities that will lead to peaceful and prosperous lives,’’ he said.

On the focus of this year’s economic summit, which is discussing what Nigeria would be in the year 2050 when many studies estimate the country’s population will rise to over 400 million people, the president said: ‘‘As a government, our view is to equip our citizens with the means to seize any opportunities that may arise.

‘‘This means we continue investments in education, health care, infrastructure, security and strengthen and entrench the rule of law.’’

He said the successful conclusion of the 2019 general elections and the resort by aggrieved candidates to seek redress in the courts rather than the streets were proofs that Nigeria‘s ‘‘democracy is maturing.’’

According to him, Nigeria has shown the world that it is capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.

‘‘The elections have come and gone. Our country, once again, has shown the world that we can choose our leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.

‘‘Apart from a few pockets of unrest, the majority of voters exercised their civic rights without hindrance.

‘‘Furthermore, we also saw an increase in the number of aggrieved candidates and supporters who took their concerns and grievances to the courts as opposed to the streets. This is how it should be.”

Reflecting on the manifesto of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the president noted that his administration’s economic policies in the last four years focused on the need to uplift the poor and encourage inclusivity.

‘‘During the elections, almost all candidates proposed their vision for the economy and for the country. Our party, the APC, put before the country policies that focus on delivering prosperity to all Nigerians through enhancing security, eliminating corrupt practices in public service, supporting sectors that will create jobs and promoting socially focused interventions to support the poorest and most vulnerable among us.

‘‘These areas are all interconnected and are equally important in creating a prosperous society for all,’’ he said.

…Finance Minister Advocates Measures To Address Rising Population

The minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stressed the compelling and urgent need to design policies that will not only address the rising Nigerian population but ensure paradigm shift to a competitive private sector-led economic growth and development.

She made this comment at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit with the theme, “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears”.

The agenda for the Summit is to provide strategic and innovative ways of getting the maximum benefits from the expected demographic dividends.

Mrs. Zainab highlighted the imperatives for the country to move to a more robust and competitive private sector economy with focus on the implications of the projected population of the country hitting over 400 million, making Nigeria the third most populous country in the world by 2050.

The minister believes if the right policies are put in place, the future of Nigeria will be one with a thriving and booming private sector-led economy that can translate into domestic revenues for governments to reinvest in sustainable growth levers.

“I see a future where our young and vibrant population is well educated (particularly in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) education – creating a workforce with the skills that will position our youth to be gainfully employed,” she said .

According to her, Nigeria requires huge financial investments on multi-faceted physical and social areas by both the federal, state and local governments to be able to provide quality, useful, accessible and affordable education, healthcare, transportation, housing, electricity and water.

“Additionally,” she said, “we must be in a position to provide digital connectivity and innovation, and rise above the tide of disruption that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will bring.”