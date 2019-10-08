NRC To Lose N137.6m In 6 Weeks Over Train Service Suspension

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will within six weeks period stipulated for suspension of passenger and goods train service lose N137.6 million.

This is coming against the background of the recent announcement of the suspension of passenger and goods train service by the Railway District Manager, Lagos.

Engr. Jerry Oche so as enable China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to complete the extension of Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway line from Iju to Ebute-Metta Junction and Apapa port.

Investigation carried out by our Correspondent shows that the corporation conveys 8, 000 passengers per trip twice daily from Ijoko to Iddo and Kajola to Apapa and back at the rate of N230.00 per passenger.

The loss that will be incurred during the period of suspension of service does not include what would have been generated from the evacuation of 24 containers weekly from Apapa port to Kaduna Inland Container Depot (ICD) and other terminals at Ashaye, Ijoko and Omi-Adio in Oyo state.

It was gathered that the suspension of service will also give room for the shifting of the narrow gauge railway line to pave way for earth work and laying of standard gauge railway tracks along the same rail corridor.

Meanwhile passengers residing at Iju, Agbado, Itoki, Ijoko and Kajola have continued to suffer untold hardship since the suspension of passenger train service as commercial bus drivers have cashed-in on the situation to increase fares arbitrarily.

For instance a trip from Oshodi to toll gate which attracted N300 at peak period now attracts between N400 and N500.00 while Agbado to Ijoko now attracts N200.00 instead of N100.00 paid before now.