Osinbajo, Oyetola Task Women On Nation Building

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday called on Nigerian women to rise up to the societal needs by being supportive in the quest to move the nation forward.

The duo spoke at the second National Women’s Conference with the theme ‘Woman, Pioneer of Change for Inclusive Participation in Development” held in Osogbo, Osun State.

Mrs. Osinbajo who was the Keynote Speaker described women as vanguards of development.

She said their role in the achievement of sustainable development and national unity cannot be over-emphasised.

As mothers, Mrs Osinbajo said they should not only have time to train their children but have a resolute mind that their children no matter what will do well and make it in life.

She urged them not to take the back seat but try to improve in their various endeavours so that they might be able to fix into the demand of the moment.

In his goodwill message, Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola said women across the globe deserve recognition and commendation for being moulders of all builders of nation the world over.

The governor described women’s role in leadership as booster to the sustainable development of a nation.

He maintained that women in Osun are given a pride of place as government is conscious of their rights, capacity and welfare, adding that Osun is a gender sensitive state.

Oyetola noted that the administration had, in the last ten months, been supportive of the women by giving them soft loans to float small scale businesses.

He added that women in the state are also being mobilised to participate in politics as this is key to their involvement in the development of the state.

The governor also acknowledged and lauded the support of his wife, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola through her leadership of Osun Women Development Association (OSUNWA), in the promotion of girl child education and women’s participation in politics, business and agriculture.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairperson of OSUNWA and wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola thanked the governor for his continuous support for women in the state.

She said OSUNWA had created a platform for the wives of government officials to meet and deliberate on the development of the state, adding that the association has registered a footprint in developmental and empowerment projects in the state.