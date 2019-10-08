Payment Of Minimum Wage Is Good For The Economy

Minimum wages have been defined as “the minimum amount of remuneration that an employer is required to pay wage earners for the work performed during a given period, which cannot be reduced by collective agreement or an individual contract”. This definition refers to the binding nature of minimum wages, regardless of the method of fixing them.

Minimum wages can be set by statute, decision of a competent authority, a wage board, a wage council, or by industrial or labour courts or tribunals. Minimum wages can also be set by giving the force of law to provisions of collective agreements. The purpose of minimum wages is to protect workers against unduly low pay. They help ensure a just and equitable share of the fruits of progress to all, and a minimum living wage to all who are employed and in need of such protection.

Minimum wages can also be one element of a policy to overcome poverty and reduce inequality, including those between men and women, by promoting the right to equal remuneration for work of equal value.

In Nigeria, presently, there is unease in the country over the implication of another round of organized labour strike over non-payment of the new minimum wage.

General strike by organized labour usually has dire consequences onthe economy of any country. That is why most governments try as much as possible to avoid or prevent nationwide strikes by the labour union. Strikes are not good for the government, the economy and the workers. That is why many Nigerians are concerned over the impasse in the negotiation between labour unions and the federal government on the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage.

Recently, the labour unions said if government fails to meet workers’ demands before the ultimatum they issued, there would be industrial crisis in the country. Due to the non-implementation of the new minimum wage, leaders of labour unions have resolved to start a nationwide strike on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. According to the president of Trade Union Congress, Quadri Olaleye, if the government failed to implement the new minimum wage by the close of work on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, the labour unions would be forced to start the main industrial action the following day without any warning strike.

At the end of their meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, leaders of labour unions in a communique said if the government failed to hold a meeting with them and accept the demands on the new salary scale for workers, there would be industrial crisis in the country.

The labour leaders in the communique said they have shown a great deal of restraint, consideration and patience with government in arriving at the demand of 29 per cent salary increase for workers on salary levels 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade levels 15 to 17.

While the federal government is foot-dragging with organized labour over the implementation of the new minimum wage, it is heart warming to note that some state governments are leading the way by starting the implementation and the payment of the new minimum wage. These states deserve commendation.

Some of the states that have moved ahead of the federal government in implementing the new minimum wage include Kaduna State, where the state government said it would begin the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30,000 in September, this year. This followed the approval by the State Executive Council according to Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, in a statement. The government, however, said the implementation of the new minimum wage would increase the monthly wage bill of the Kaduna State Government by 33 per cent. According to the statement, the gross monthly salary outlay will now rise to N3.759bn from the current N2.827bn.

Similarly, the government of Jigawa State said it would start paying the new national minimum wage of N30,000 by the end of October 2019. This was announced by Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, acting head of the civil service of the state in a press statement.

In the same vein, the Niger State government has said that it would start paying the newly-approved N30,000 minimum wage after the ongoing verification of workers. The disclosure was made in a statement signed by Abdullbergy Ebbo, public enlightenment officer to the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello. According to him, the ongoing verification of workers so far has led to the discovery of over 1,000 ghost workers amounting to over N300million.

No left out is Ekiti State where the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said that workers in the state would begin to receive the N30,000 minimum wage from October 2019. Fayemi said the payment was to motivate workers, especially teachers, to be able to deliver the best to the state and reclaim the lost glory and pride of being the education nerve centre of the country.

While this column is encouraging the federal government and labour to resolve the impasse standing on the way of the payment of the new minimum wage, and commends the state governments that are well on their way towards the implementation of the new minimum wage, it is important to stress that paying workers well is good for the country and the economy.

Federal and state governments should stop seeing payment of living wage to the workers as taking money away from the system. If they are to realize that the money that they pay to workers reflate the economy of their states and the national economy, they would be more eager to pay workers living wages and pay them promptly monthly. When workers are paid, they don’t luck up the money in their boxes at home or dug ground to keep it. They make demands on the economy and spend the money they spend impact both formal and informal sectors of the economies of their various states and the country in general.

It is also important to note that a well-paid worker is less susceptible to corruption. While there is no excuse for corruption in the public service bwut we will be lying to ourselves if we fail to acknowledge the role of poor pay cheque in the bourgeoning corruption in Nigeria’s public service and elsewhere over the years. Corruption must be fought in all facets. Paying workers well is another way of fighting corruption by reducing workers’ susceptibility to the vice.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration that is anchored on the war against corruption is expected to take workers welfare more seriously than previous administrations. Both the federal and state governments should hasten the payment of the new minimum wage, because it is good for the workers and the economy.

–Aluta Continua!