Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Condoles With Justice Nasir’s Family Over Son’s Death

Published

5 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of late Galadima of Katsina, Justice Mamman Nasir over the death of one of his sons, Aminu Mamman Nasir.

Aminu, 48, died on Sunday at the Specialist Hospital in Katsina, leaving behind a young family and an aged mother.

According to a statement by the senior special assistant media , Garba Shehu ,President Buhari expressed heartfelt grief on the demise of Aminu and prayed Allah to bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: