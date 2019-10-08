PMB Mourns Ace Broadcaster, Kunle Olasope

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of the first man to appear on television in Nigeria, Kunle Olasope, who passed on at the age of 82 . The president said late Olasope left behind a legacy of excellence in broadcasting and foundation for many to build on.

President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, sent condolences to the media industry, especially the broadcast sector, where Olasope shone brilliantly with Nigeria and Africa’s first TV station, Western Nigeria Television, WNTV, becoming a house-hold name.

Buhari believes that the veteran broadcaster’s contribution to media practice will always be remembered, and the focus of the programmes he anchored, which were mostly educational and informative, will remain relevant and inspiring.

The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.