Police Launch Rescue Operations For Abuja Kidnap Victims

The Nigeria Police Force has begun a rescue operations for the kidnapped victims of Pegi village, in the federal capital, Abuja.

The police PRO, FCT command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, who stated this, said though details of the incident is still sketchy but the police will intensify efforts to rescue the victims.

According to him, “Police command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja wishes to inform the public that it is making concerted effort to rescue the persons kidnapped around Pegi community on Monday 7th October, 2019 at about 9pm.

” Though detail of the incident is still sketchy, the command is urging members of the public to be calm while the Police intensify effort to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.

“Meanwhile, we call on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the Police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.

” The Command reassures members of the public of its commitment to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”

Recall that there were reports of kidnappers, on Monday night, attacking Pegi community and making away with nine persons in the Kuje area of Abuja.

Among the people kidnapped was a 12-year-old boy and witnesses said the kidnappers dressed in military camouflage.

This is coming after the kidnap of Aisha Umar Ardo, the daughter of a chieftain of the PDP who had to pay $15,000 in bitcoins to get his daughter released from the kidnappers.

It would also be recalled that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu through the FPRO, Frank Mba had assured the public that Abuja was safe, noting that

“Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.”