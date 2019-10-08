Schools: Expert Seeks Re-introduction Of Agric Farms

Former president of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Ademola Isaac Olorunfemi has advocated the need for the re-introduction of agricultural farms in all primary and secondary schools across the states, to boost agriculture, reduce rural urban drift and encourage youths to invest in agriculture.

This is even as he harped on the establishment of commercial and research farms in every institution, as well as the establishment of cottage industries alongside the farm settlements, with active participation of the private sector.

He stated this in Abuja during the 27th October lecture, organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), with the theme, ‘Agricultural Engineering: The Brain Box for Food Sovereignty and National Development’.

Olorunfemi however condemned the restriction of forex on food importation, saying that it could hike the price of food in Nigerian markets.

Recall that some months back that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to block food importers’ requests for foreign currency in a bid to boost local agriculture in the country.

The agricultural engineer enjoined federal government to assist small holder farmers to improve productivity, adding that guaranteeing food sovereignty entailed provision of water, credit and farm inputs.

He called for the review of educational curricular at all levels and particularly engineering to meet the requirements of modern development in line with international best practice.

According to him, “The strength of any country and the respect it commands in the comity of nations are largely determined by the quality of its citizens and not by the size of its population”.

Olorunfemi sought the establishment of basic industries like steel, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical and pharmaceutical, while harping on the improvement of infrastructure particularly in electricity distribution, roads, railways, water and air transportation that is paramount to agriculture.

This he believed would enable Nigeria join the league of developed nations.

He hinted that universities, polytechnics, colleges of agriculture, research institutes and technical colleges have major roles to play in the area of research and innovation that will make agriculture more profitable and sustainable in order to attract the next generations to agriculture business.

The former president was optimistic that with technology and innovation that Nigeria would be able produce competitive crops that would attract foreign investors and open export market for made-in-Nigeria produce.

For ease of adoption of innovations in agricultural production, he suggested that extension services must be revived, even as he called for synergy between universities and agricultural production centers in the area of research.

He added, “Research institutions must have a linkage with innovators and fabricators such as members of Agricultural Machineries and Equipment Fabricators Association of Nigeria (AMEFAN) and also government agencies such as National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).