Stakeholders Approve New Environmental Sanitation Policy, 14 Years After

Stakeholders across the ministries of environment, health, water resources and its agencies, development partners as well as paramilitary agencies have approved new environmental Sanitation policy, 14 years after the last policy was initiated.

This decision was reached in Abuja during stakeholder’s validation workshop on the ‘Revised National Environmental Sanitation Policy’ organised by the ministry of environment.

Recall that the ministry with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) developed the 2005 national environmental sanitation policy and its supporting documents.

In his address, the director, pollution control and environmental health in the ministry, Mr Charles Ikeah pointed out that sanitation like education and health is a fundamental building block in the fight against poverty and preventable diseases.

He noted that member states are expected to partner with United Nations agencies and private sectors to undertake activities that would translate to sustainable development.

The representative of Nigerian Navy, Capt James Otache noted that nations are expected to provide healthy environment for its citizens by enacting policies that would back-up environmental sanitation.

He pointed out that many countries have adopted various approaches to waste management, adding that integrated waste management system has contributed to economic growth in South Africa.

Otache disclosed that as Nigeria’s population increased that indiscriminate dumping of waste, industrial affluence and dumpsites resulted to deteriorating environment, which he believed led to 16 percent increase on environmentally health related issues in the country.

He lamented that despite the establishment of waste management agencies that effective waste management have not been achieved.

On his part, the Borno state permanent secretary, ministry of environment, Alhaji Yahaya Mo’dantami pointed out that Borno has peculiar environmental problem aside the insurgency, as 80 to 90 percent of its population live in Maiduguri.

This he said overstretched the existing structures and contributed to indiscriminate dumping of refuse, open defecation and flooding that devastated many residents.

Mo’dantami hinted that the state government decided to set-up a committee to end indiscriminate solid waste disposal, even as he pledged its support to federal government’s efforts in sanitizing the country.

He however pleaded with federal government to provide the state with working tools that would provide guidelines for tackling environmental related issues effectively.

Also speaking, the registrar of Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Dr Dominic Abonyi commended federal government for priortising sanitation related issues in the country.

He pledged that the agency is poised to provide technical manpower to bring environmental sanitation to limelight.

The representative, directorate of motor vehicle administration, Mr Dele Yaro asserted that the agency is concerned with solid waste management and air pollution from exhaust, which affects the quality of air.

He lauded the directorate for being the first station to establish computerized testing system, meant to regulate emissions from vehicles, considered as dangerous to human health.

Yaro sought the establishment of computerized testing plazas across the states, adding that vehicles also generated waste.

Also, the representative of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), DCC Felix Afoke pointed out that poverty and diseases, safety and health would not be achieved if government failed to prioritise environmental sanitation.