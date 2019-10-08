Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested former student of the University of Lagos, Olakunle Agbaje for stealing a 30-day old baby in the state.

The 39-years old Agbaje, who claimed to have graduated with a BSc. in Business Administration from the prestigious Akoka varsity, allegedly committed the crime last Saturday at Adesan area of Mowe, in the Obafemi – Owode local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect had left his house located at Dennis in the Arigbawonwo area, about three streets away from the place where he committed the crime, sneaked into the room where he stole the baby boy laid beside his mother who was already sleeping around 9p.m.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the story to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the suspect was a divorcee who has no identifiable means of livelihood.

“Arrest of the suspect followed a distress call received by the police in Mowe divisional headquarters that a woman, Marufu Taiwo was sleeping in her room at Adesan area of Mowe when the suspect entered and still the baby”.

“While the suspect was tiptoeing out of the room, the mother of the child woke up and raised alarm consequent upon which distress call was made to the police”.

“On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer in Mowe, SP Marvis Jayeola quickly moved to the scene with his men where the suspect was promptly arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who first claimed that he strayed into the woman’s room unknowingly, later started begging for mercy with the plea that he didn’t know what pushed him to do what he did”.

PPRO however, explained that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered that the suspect be immediate transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.