Wadume: BOI Blames Poor Communication, Seeks Further Investigation of Personnel Involved

The Board of Inquiry (BOI) constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff General Gabriel Olonisakin to investigate the killing of three officers and two civilians by troops of Nigerian Army in Ibi Taraba State has blamed the incident on poor communication and infractions between personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and troops of the Nigerian Army.

The panel added that there was non-adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure by both parties involved in the incident.

In a statement by the Acting Director Defence Information (DDI) Col Onyeama Nwachukwu said the panel who submitted the report also recommended that the NA and NPF should further investigate Captain Tijani Balarabe, Sergeant Ibrahim Mohammed, Corporal Bartholomew Obanye, DCO Ibi Police Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aondoona Iorbee, and Inspector Aliyu Dadje for complacency and necessary disciplinary measures.

The report also recommended that further investigation be conducted on Hamisu Bala for gunrunning and possibly kidnapping, in order to prosecute the suspect.

The panel further recommended that the NA and NPF to bring anyone culpable to book in accordance with extant laws in order to forestall future occurrence.

Director added further, “the BOI recommended that the Services and other security agencies establish an Interagency Liaison Desk to include senior officers for timely resolution of future misdemeanor,” he said

Recall that following the directive of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari for an immediate investigation into the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of 3 Nigerian Police Force (NPF) personnel and 2 civilians by troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) along Ibi-Wukari Road in Taraba State, the Chief of Defence Staff General AG Olonisakin constituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to investigate the incident.

The seven member BOI led by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Taiwo Olaiya as chairman, comprised one representative each from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Police and Department of State Service.

After a thorough and painstaking investigation into the incident, the BOI submitted its report to the convening authority observing that with recommendations to forestall future occurrences.

It is worthy to also note that on 6 August 2019, reports of the sad killing of 3 police men and 2 civilians in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State by troops of the NA broke out.

Nwachukwu reiterated that the incident gave rise to serious concern by the Federal government, the military and police high command.

He said “the incident started from Ibi town, following an alarm alleging the kidnap of one Alhaji Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume) by some individuals in a Hummer bus. Captain Tijani Balarabe informed all military checkpoints along Ibi-Wukari Road, who sprang into action.

“The alleged Hummer bus mentioned in the distress call however conveyed Police personnel of the IGP-IRT who were on a legitimate duty in Taraba State.

“Also, military checkpoints in the area were deployed by troops of Headquarters 93 Battalion, Takum, who were equally on legitimate duty to checkmate communal clashes, kidnapping and armed robbery, which were prevalent threats in Wukari Ibi area,”

The Defence Headquarters restated that Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are working in synergy to tackle contemporary security challenges be-deviling the nation.