NEWS
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
No fewer than 38 persons died in a boat mishap, yesterday, in Kirfi local council area of Bauchi State.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to families of the victims, describing the incident “As a devastating tragedy not only for families of victims, but also for the country.’’
The President, who has been informed of the tragedy, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu said: “I am profoundly touched by the death of these fellow Nigerians who had no idea they were embarking on their last journey.
“As the families of the unfortunate victims mourn, I extend my sympathies to them at this very difficult and trying moment, and pray that Allah comfort and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”
The President also commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State, urging steadfastness in prayer for the souls of the departed, and their families.
