Bill To Stop Corruption In Oil Sector Enters 2nd Reading

Senate, yesterday passed for second reading, bill seeking to stop the monumental fraud being carried out in the oil sector by international oil firms through abuse of Oil Production Sharing Contract ( PSC).

The Senate had last week, unearthed loss of N7trillion ($21billion) to international oil firms within the last 26 years on none implementation of Oil Production Sharing Contract(PSC) , it had with the affected oil firms since January 1993 .

The loss of the country in the sharing contract with frontline oil firms like Chevron , Exxon Mobil, Shell , South Atlantic Petroleum etc, was uncovered during debate on a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah ( YPP Anambra South ) .

Senator Ubah in the motion co – sponsored by 27 other Senators , informed the Senate that salient provisions of the contractual agreements between Nigeria and the affected oil firms , have not been adhered to , by parties concerned which according to him, had bled the nation’s economy to the tune of $21billion , equivalent of N7trillion.

The N7trillion loss according to him, were revenues that supposed to have accrued into the federation account from shares Nigeria supposed to have gotten from the oil firms anytime oil price rises above $20 per barrel as provided for in section 16 of the Production Sharing Contract Oil .

He added that the required periodic reviews that are supposed to be done on the Act in 2008, 2013 and 2018 as provided for in the Act , were not carried out with attendant further loses on the part of Nigerian government .

Consequently , an amendment bill seeking for penalties against the fraud , was tabled and passed for first reading on the floor of the Senate on Thursday last week.

Passing the bill titled : “ Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract ( Amendment) Bill 2019 “ for second reading Tuesday, the Senate introduced sections 17 and 18 into it for appropriate penalties against violation of sectiseeks of the Act .

It also in the amendment bill sponsored by Senators Albert Bassey Akpan ( PDP Akwa Ibom North East) and Ifeanyi Ubah ( Anambra South ) , seeks amendments of provisions of section 5 of the Act .

According to the draft bill, the amendments seeks to alter the royalty payable by the PSC contractors into the government coffer anytime price of oil increases .

The long awaited amendment of the PSC Act as stated in the bill, is in accord with the intendment of the Principal Act.

“It provides for the review of the salient provision of the Act to ensure that the share of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the additional revenue is adjusted to the extent that the PSCs shall be economically benefoal to the FGN.

The upper legislative chamber in getting the bill passed , forwarded it to its Committees on Petroleum ( Upstream), Gas and Finance for appropriate legislative inputs .

The Senate President , Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, in his remarks , directed the committee to up with final reports on the bill on Tuesday next week for consideration and passage.