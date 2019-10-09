Bina Consult Files N500m Suit Against Shinkafi

The management of Bina Consult, the managers of Stonehedge Hotel Abuja (formerly Zamfara Halal Hotel Abuja), has filed a N500 million suit against the chairman of Zamfara State Government Assets Recovery Committee, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi.

The court document filed on 4 October, 2019 and seen by LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, indicated that the suit was filed for general damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages, for libel allegedly published by the defendant on the internet via WhatsApp.

The plaintiff Alhaji Hassan Ahmed Danbaba (Magajin Garin Sokoto) seeks an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, whether by himself, his servants, agents, privies, associates, friends or otherwise from further publishing or causing to be published the said words or any words similarly defamatory of the claimant.

Danbaba who demanded N500 million also seek ‘’the cost of this action.’’

He filed the suit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) court through his legal practitioner F.R Onoja.

Recalled that the management of Bina Consult, disclosed that the Government of Zamfara state handed over the hotel to the management in 2010 for its upgrade, equipping and furnishing. Adding that the renovation included almost changing everything save the walls and floors.

Bina Consult Management, said contrary to claims that former Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari handed over the facility to Bina Consult but, the deal was sealed two years before the governor came to office.

It said the alleged mischief exposes the author of the petition’s deep-rooted personal hatred to Governor Yari to the extent of manipulating facts just to settle a political point.

‘’We also wonder why the petitioner took a purely civil matter to EFCC without any recourse to the Lease Agreement entered into between Bina Consult and Zamfara state government, wherein all processes of arbitration were listed in accordance with Nigeria’s extant laws.

‘’As a business entity, we would not have deemed it fit to respond to the petition if not for the fact that it contained outright falsehoods, half-baked truths, blackmails, and apparent character assassination of the chief promoter of the Bina Consult Limited, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba (Magajin Garin Sokoto), among others,’’ it said.