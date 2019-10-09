CRIME
Businessman In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Lover Of N2.5m
A businessman, Daniel Hogan, 43, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding his lover of N2.5 million.
Hogan, who resides in Calabar, is charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under pretence and stealing, which he pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Adetutu Sanusi, told the court that Hogan collected N2.5 million from his girlfriend, Miss Lilian Ojeikere to pay for a spiritualist to pray for her to enable her travel abroad.
She also said that the defendant threatened to kill Ojeikere.
The prosecution alleged that Hogan stole the complainant’s Samsung A8 phone valued at N300,000.
Sanusi said that the defendant and other persons, who are at large, committed the offence on July 2, at Foursquare Church, Shasha, Lagos.
The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 285 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
Magistrate O.C. Emeka-Okpara admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.
Emeka-Okpara adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for hearing. (NAN)
MOST READ
Police Confirm RCCG Pastor’s Abduction In Lafia
NDLEA Nabs 67-year-old Man Over Cannabis Cultivation In Gombe
Businessman In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Lover Of N2.5m
NHRC Calls For Urgent Action To Eliminate Gender-Based Violence
U.N. Report Says U.S. Air Strikes On Afghan Drug Labs Unlawful, Hit Civilians
Lagos To Host Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0
NUC Chides African Countries Offering Degrees Less Than 2Yrs.
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
- CRIME18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Kogi East APC Stalwart, Halima Alfa Declares Support For Gov Bello
- FEATURED21 hours ago
2020 BUDGET SPEECH: Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation
- POLITICS19 hours ago
National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
- NEWS21 hours ago
OXFAM Tasks Govts On Polices To Bridge Inequality Gap
- POLITICS5 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race