‘Calls For Ambode’s Probe Not Witch-hunt’

A pro-democracy group, Lagos Peace Movement (LPM), has said that, throwing its weight behind those calling for investigation into the immediate past administration in Lagos State under the former Governor Akinwumi Ambode is not to witch hunt anybody but to ascertain its propriety or otherwise while in office.

At a media interaction in Lagos at the weekend, the group’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adekunle Adeosun said, “as an organization that advocates peace, justice and transparency in governance, we support all other groups, especially, the recent protesters under the umbrella of the Lagos Youth Vanguard (LYV), calling for the probe of the immediate past administration in the state.”

According to him, the call for the probe is sequent to the template already laid by the Lagos State House of Assembly and other organizations, stressing that, “the call for proper investigation of the last administration is never to witch hunt anybody but to make things clear about how the state’s finances were handled during the period in question.”

Adeosun went further to disclose that, “as a result for the above submission, we have briefed our legal team to commence a process of compelling the Lagos State House of Assembly, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) that invaded the former governor’s resident in Epe and other relevant agencies to inform the public the latest developments on the matter.”

The group’s spokesman said the resolve to go the legal way was to be certain about the true situation of things, stating that, “we have for long been relying on social media reports and we don’t want to act on rumours or unconfirmed reports as a civilised group.”

According to him, every critical sector in the state “we have interacted with confirmed our fears that there were serious inappropriate procurement processes over award of contracts,” adding that, “our action is to prevent the fate of 20 million Lagosians not to hang in the balance.”

Against this background, the group therefore demand that, “Lagos and tax payers’ money allegedly kept either by individuals or institutions be returned or be retrieved,” saying, “Transparency and accountability should be the hallmarks of governance in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos to allow rapid growth and development.”

On the stand of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), condemning the agitation for the probe, Adeosun said, “we are not shocked or surprised because it appears that PDP and the immediate past administration are Siamese twins who are inseparable partners in failure,” saying, “hence, the party does not deserve to be dignified with response.”

He submitted that, the party’s abysmal performance for 16 years at the country’s helm of affairs speaks volume about its failure to meet the yearning and aspirations of the good people of Nigeria, saying, little wonder they were disgraced out of office in 2015.