Court Sentences Student To 12 Months In Prison

A Dutse Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Wednesday sentenced Adamson Sunday, an 18-year-old student to 12 months in prison over N350, 000 investment scam.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, who tried and found Sunday guilty of cheating and impersonation, however, gave him an option to pay N150, 000 fine.

Mohammed also ordered the convict to pay N350, 000 to the complainant within a period of six months.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Idowu Ojo, told the court that the convict was reported at the Bwari Police Station by Roland Oshokpelai of Zuma, Bwari, on Sept.28.

Ojo said the convict sometime in July deceived the complainant by impersonating one Shoke Holland and posted ”Flip Cash Investment” on Facebook, with a promise to multiply money.

She said that the convict dishonestly collected the said sum from the complainant and converted it for his personal use

The prosecution added that, during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

She said that the act, contravened the provisions of Section 324 of the penal code. (NAN)