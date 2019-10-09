NEWS
Court Sentences Student To 12 Months In Prison
A Dutse Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Wednesday sentenced Adamson Sunday, an 18-year-old student to 12 months in prison over N350, 000 investment scam.
The Presiding Officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, who tried and found Sunday guilty of cheating and impersonation, however, gave him an option to pay N150, 000 fine.
Mohammed also ordered the convict to pay N350, 000 to the complainant within a period of six months.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Idowu Ojo, told the court that the convict was reported at the Bwari Police Station by Roland Oshokpelai of Zuma, Bwari, on Sept.28.
Ojo said the convict sometime in July deceived the complainant by impersonating one Shoke Holland and posted ”Flip Cash Investment” on Facebook, with a promise to multiply money.
She said that the convict dishonestly collected the said sum from the complainant and converted it for his personal use
The prosecution added that, during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.
She said that the act, contravened the provisions of Section 324 of the penal code. (NAN)
MOST READ
Court Sentences Student To 12 Months In Prison
J.J. Okocha’s Alleged Tax Evasion: Prosecutor To File Notice Of Discontinuance
FG Inaugurates Farmers Help Centre to Boost Food Production
NYSC DG Decries Presentation Of Fake Certificates For Mobilisation
Army Committed To Developing Capacity Of Officers – Buratai
PMB Meets Members Of Economic Advisory Council
Police Confirm RCCG Pastor’s Abduction In Lafia
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
- CRIME19 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Kogi East APC Stalwart, Halima Alfa Declares Support For Gov Bello
- POLITICS7 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
- POLITICS21 hours ago
National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test
- NEWS23 hours ago
OXFAM Tasks Govts On Polices To Bridge Inequality Gap
- FEATURED22 hours ago
2020 BUDGET SPEECH: Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation