Edo Govt Partners Anti-Corruption Initiative To Enhance Accountability
The Edo State Government in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme has deployed an Audit Template to enhance transparency and accountability in its procurement process.
Speaking at the end of a two-day event held in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency, Mr. Henry Idogun, said the deployment of the template became necessary in order to deepen procurement reforms and enhance its sustainability.
He noted that a comprehensive Audit Template to track activities from project conception, through the procurement and completion process is critical to entrenching the right procurement culture.
Idogun commended RoLAC for collaborating with the Edo State government in bringing to fruition the development and deployment of the Audit Template, which he said, “has for a while been on the State’s wish-list.”
He added that RoLAC was attracted to the state by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s visionary leadership and institutional reform mindset.
According to him, “with the enormity of infrastructural development and clear-cut institutional reforms, investors will have no choice but to see Edo State as their preferred investment destination in the country, adding that “there is direct relationship between infrastructural development, strong and functional institutions and the ease of doing business.”
He expressed gratitude to all the staff of the Agency and other stakeholders especially procurement officers from the eighteen Local Governments Areas (LGAs), who not only participated but displayed unparalleled commitment and enthusiasm throughout the programme.
