EFCC Re-arraigns Atiku’s In-law For Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-Law to the Nigeria former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku’s Abubakar, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, on two counts charge of money laundering.

He was re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke over allegations of laundering about $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

The EFCC also alleged that on February 20, 2019, that the accused person procured and aided one Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000 USD, without going through financial institution.

Babalele was formerly arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on August 14, during the court’s annual vacation.

Also arraigned during the court’s long vacation is Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a partner in the law of Africa law practice.

Uyiekpen was arraigned alongside his younger brother, Erhunse on two counts charges bordering on laundering of $2 million.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that though, the plea of the defendant was formerly taken, that when the case file is reassigned to another judge that the plea of such defendant must be retaken.

He therefore urged the court to let the charge be read to the defendant for his plea to be retaken.

He, however, stated that he did not oppose to any application for the defendant to continue to enjoy the terms of the bail earlier granted to him by the vacation judge.

But Babalele’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), argued that since the plea of his client had be taken already that the court should discountenance the prosecution’s application and hear his client’s pending motion for bail variation.

However, the presiding judge acceded to prosecutor’s request and ordered that the defendant plea be taking again.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by the court registrar.

Ozekhome then moved his application for bail variation and told the court that granting the application will enable his client to travel abroad for medical treatment for a life-threatening sickness.

He submitted that the application dated and filed on September 3, was supported with 15 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by one Ubong Ukong.

The lawyer also informed the court that the application has four annexures, which were medical reports from Samiya and National hospitals, all in Abuja and from one Michael Warren, from a London hospital.

Ozekhome also told the court that all the annexures pointed to great danger if his client did not come for medical. He added that his client’s case is ‘life threatening’ and that the extent of the case was also contained in many diagnoses done by his client.

He urged the court to grant the application and release his client’s passport to enable him travel abroad for medical treatment.

Responding, Oyedepo, urged the court to discountenance Babalele’s application as there was nothing before the court to enable it accede to the request.

Oyedepo further argued that there is no invitation before the court, as the one purportedly issued by Michael Warren was dated September 12, 2019, which he said had passed and “there is no appointment to be kept”.