FG Proposes New PIB, Project Earnings Of $500m To NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday proposed an executive version of the Petroleum Governance Industry Bill (PIB) to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

He asserted that the bill would help to attract investment and create employment opportunities.

Presenting the 2020 budget proposal to members of the National Assembly, the president said the move was to complete the reforms to the governance and fiscal terms of the petroleum industry.

It would be recalled that the 8th National Assembly had earlier broken the bill into four categories and passed the petroleum industry governance bill (PIGB) in July 2018 but the president declined assent, raising concerns over some portions of the bill.

The action had drawn criticism from industry stakeholders who argued that the PIB, which had spent over 17 years in the National Assembly, was hindering flow of foreign investment into the sector.

However, President Buhari, while presenting the 2020 budget yesterday, emphasized the importance the bill, saying it will provide employment and attract investments into the sector as well as increase government revenue.

He, therefore, charged the lawmakers to pass the two new bills into law.

The president also stressed the need to quickly review the country’s fiscal terms for deep offshore oil fields to reflect the current realities as well as increase revenues.

Expressing disappointment in the failure of the 8th Assembly to pass the bill, he said, “The Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Bill 2018 was submitted to the 8th National Assembly in June 2018 but was unfortunately not passed into law.

“I will be re-forwarding the Bill to this Assembly very shortly and therefore urge you to pass it. We estimate that this effort can generate at least $500 million additional revenue for the Federal Government in 2020, and over $1billion from 2021,” he said.

On projected contribution from the oil and gas industry in 2020, President Buhari said his government adopted a conservative oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel, daily oil production estimate of 2.18m bpd and an exchange rate of N305 per US Dollar for 2020.

“The sum of N8.155 trillion is estimated as the total federal government revenue in 2020 and comprises oil revenue N2.64 trillion, non-oil tax revenues of N1.81 trillion and other revenues of N3.7 trillion. This is seven percent higher than the 2019 comparative estimate of N7.594 trillion, inclusive of the government-owned enterprises,” he said.