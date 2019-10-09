SPORTS
Friendly: Brazil Wary Of Super Eagles, Senegal
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazil international defender, Marquinhos has disclosed that his side must work hard if they would defeat Senegal and Nigeria in their friendly match in October.
The Selecao of Brazil held their first training session on Monday afternoon at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, ahead of the friendly with the African oppositions.
Marquinhos told the media that Nigeria and Senegal are the two best teams from the continent and they are aware of the threat they posed.
“I know a lot and know their qualities. Senegal is runner-up of the Africa Cup, a very intense and difficult team.
“We have to make a big game, impose our rhythm. They are very intense opponents, aggressive, with physical imposition and technical game too.
“We see great players playing in the major European leagues and many of them are in France”, he said.
