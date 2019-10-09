FRSC Boss Commends Special Marshals For Volunteering Spirit

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, on Wednesday commended Special Marshals for their selfless services and volunteering spirit in reducing carnages on the highways.

Oyeyemi, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ondo states, Mr Godwin Ogaghene, gave the advice at the 2019 Special Marshals Sectoral Workshop in Osogbo.

The theme of the workshop was: ” The FRSC Special Marshals, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

“The rationale for the workshop was to look at some grey areas where the Marshals have not gotten it right and to build on such in having a better tomorrow,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, the Special Marshals have done well in complementing the efforts of the regular officers.

“The house divided against itself cannot stand and we and the Special Marshals have been together.

“The team spirit is on the high side and i know both the regular and Special Marshals would continue to work as a team in achieving the set goals,” he said.

Oyeyemi enjoined the Special Marshals to continue to carry out their various duties according to the six-fold statutory functions of the FRSC Act.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were given to three Special Marshals who had distinguished themselves.

The awardees were Mr J. Akintayo, Mr Paul Kolawola, and Mr Tunde Ajiboye.(NAN)