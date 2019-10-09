NEWS
Group Threatens To Sue FG Over Marginalisation In NDDC Appointments
Members of Itsekiri Nation resident in Lagos have threatened to sue the Federal Government to court over the recent appointments in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying they were marginalised in the appointments made.
The group leader Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor who disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday in Lagos said they have been marginalised and would use constitutional means get what rightfully belong to them.
She said, ‘’ It is about the appointment of the MD of the NDDC and Chairman of the board of the Commission by the Federal Government. I was angered and told you that I was going to the court. I have been in Abuja since then and I have gone to court. We are going back to the court on the 15th of this month to possibly start a hearing. As you all know the matter is a constitutional matter.
The Igba of Warri Kingdom explained that, ‘’According to the act establishing NDDC, it should be rotational among the oil producing states in alphabetical order. It started with Abia, then Bayelsa, Cross River and now it is Delta. We have done this peacefully and are therefore jolted by the two appointments of the MD and the Chairman of the Board.
‘’We want to make clear again to the public and people who care to know that the appointments of the Chairman must come from the oil producing area so also the appointment of the Managing Director must come from the oil producing area. The position of the MD must come from the oil producing area but the President can appoint someone from the oil producing area.
‘’ This means therefore both appointments must come from the oil producing area on a rotational basis. We are therefore surprised that a constitutional matter has been circumvented. I have gone to the court because I believe in the constitution and the managers of our constitution.
‘’ I have also served the Senate who are the custodians as it were of our laws. I believe in both the institutions, I believe also in the president of this country President Muhammadu Buhari that despite everything else he will not weaver on what he knows is right. ‘’
