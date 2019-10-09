I Will Carry Everybody Along- PMB

It was a refreshing time of going down memory lane, as President Muhammadu Buhari received at State House, Abuja, some of the Ministers who served with him as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

The President recalled “how we got things done then,” because it was a military administration, and pledged to “carry everyone along on my last lap as a democratically elected leader.”

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina thanked the former Ministers “for being consistently in touch” and particularly lauded the military for building Abuja as new Federal capital for the country.

A minute silence was observed in memory of those who have passed on among the former Ministers.

Leader of delegation, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who served as Minister of External Affairs, said the team came to congratulate the President on his achievements in security, foreign affairs, anti-corruption, education, and many others.

“We were appointed 35 years and nine months ago. Eighteen of us were sworn in. Your leadership was firm, but you also gave us free hand to operate. You knew what each person was doing. We will never forget the opportunity you gave us. We remain patriots,” Professor Gambari said.

He commended the President on the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council, adding that the same should be considered for security and foreign affairs.

Other former Ministers in the team were Major General Muhammed Magoro (Internal Affairs), Dr Emmanuel Nsan (Health), Alhaji Ibrahim Yakima Abdullah (Education) and Brig-Gen Ahmed Abdullahi (Communications).