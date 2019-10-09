Lagos Assembly Orders Investigation Over Water Pollution 

The Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered the state’s ministry of environment and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to investigate the pollution of the water in Shomolu area of the state.

The resolution of the House followed the motion moved by Hon. Rotimi Olowo, ShomoluI, saying leaking of the underground tanks in a filling station at Saint Finbarr, Akoka has polluted the water.

The lawmaker reiterated that drinking of such water is unhygienic and could affect the health of the residents. While buttressing the need to urgently intervene on the issue, Hon. Hakeem Shokunle, Oshodi-IsoloI, said, “drinking water with carbon-monoxide is like drinking poison.”

According to him, “The water containing fuel meant for drinking has irreversible effects on the body which can alter the DNA.”

Hon. Desmond Elliot from Surulere I said “I think we need to nip it in the bud. This is a situation that must be averted because of the general well -being of the people.”

On his part, Hon. Tunde Braimoh Kosofe II said, “the issue is very germane because it borders on the people. Where people’s lives are being sacrificed on the altar of business, we should act. The earlier the better before people resort to self-help.”

The Majority Leader, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade however cautioned his colleagues over blaming the pollution on a particular filling station, saying it would be too early to jumping to conclusion. “I am not too comfortable with mentioning of a particular filling station,” adding that there should be a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth.” In his ruling, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa stated that the House would still come up with a committee to do its independent investigation.