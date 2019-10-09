LASRRA Reiterates Commitment To Data Capturing Of Lagosians 

The Lagos State Residents’ Registration Agency (LASRRA) said it will continue to gather data of Lagos residents as this would be germane for efficient planning and allocation of resources to Lagosians.

The General Manager, LASRRA, Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, who stated this at a fact finding meeting with all the Divisional Supervisors and Station Managers of Local Council Development Areas, in Lagos noted that the creation of the agency is for data capturing, which would later be translated to building database of people who reside in Lagos.

Kasunmu said the state government is poised to allocate resources and support the demographic planning in Lagos State.

LASRRA, she said, is an IT-compliant agency and as such, the staff should be ready to move with time.

According to her, “The process of data capturing will be updated and upgraded, it is important for us all to embrace change and follow the pace, for the only thing that is constant in life is change and we should all be ready to accept and adjust to it so that we can as a fortified team achieve success.”

She implored the Supervisors, Station Managers and Mobile Team of her agency to work hard so as to achieving good result.

She urged staff to work as a team, while appreciating the cooperation of all staff of the agency to achieving this.

In appreciation, one of the Supervisors; Mr. Ajayi Abiodun from Ikeja Local Government Division on behalf of others, appreciated the General Manager for holding the long awaited meeting.

He also acknowledged the enthusiasm expressed by Mrs. Kasunmu to move the agency forward. They promised to put in their best and make sure that the kind gesture in which the Agency was set up by the Government is realised optimally.