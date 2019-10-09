‘National Mail Route Network Has Not Collapse’

The General Manager, Corporate Communications Nigerian Postal Services, (NIPOST) ,Mr. Franklyn Alao has dispel the insinuation in some sections of the media, which suggested that the National Mail Route Network (NMRN) has collapsed, following the withdrawal of some of its partners.

The organisation in a release made available to journalists assured the Nigerian public of a seamless delivery of reliable postal service in line with best international practices.

He said NIPOST, which had afoot its motto, ‘Service Excellence,’ as its watch word, with its present management, has “in its drive towards achieving excellence in service delivery, established the National Mail Route Network, (NMRN), which criss-crosses the country on a daily basis, conveying mails to their destination for final delivery on last mile delivery.

Describing the scheme as “hugely successful,” Mr Alao said, “The present management did not stop at that, it also early this year introduced additional 200 power bikes in strategic locations to guarantee a hitch free last mile delivery.”

He added that there is also a backup plan to the National Mail Route system, which was put in place to “ensure that come rain, come shine, mails continue to move in case of any hiccup and to avoid a total collapse of its operations.”

All these measures, Alao disclosed, were aimed at meeting the promised delivery time of 72 hours within Nigeria.

According to the NIPOST image maker, NIPOST has been able to keep its promise to customers without any break in its operation, adding, “Thus, the recent withdrawal of services by our National Mail Routes partners did not collapse our operations as wrongly insinuated in a section of the media.”