NBC Trains 500 Youths On Business Skills In FCT

The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) yesterday trained Nigerian youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on business skills as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

According to the company, the youth empowerment programme is targeted to support over 500,000 unemployed young people between the ages of 18-30 in the country by 2020 to build their business skills.

Speaking at the programme in Abuja yesterday, the director, Public Affairs and Communications of NBC, Ekuma Eze, said that the company reached 500 young people yesterday with different skills of entrepreneurs.

Eze said, “The issues of youth unemployment is getting out of hand. We have to do everything possible to support government to bridge the gap. This empowerment programme is our own modest way of contributing to solving the unemployment problem among young people in Nigeria.

“We have a business ideas competition and the winners of the business ideas competition will have the company Incorporated for them by our company, and we will be giving a set funds to start up a business company.

“We have a consultant whose duty is to monitor them and provide the specialised skills they also need to run successful businesses,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Employment and labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, who was represented at the event by the director, Special Duty and Project in ministry, Dr Marina Nwordu, said that it better to stay in your country and develop it then going to another country.

“The federal ministry of labour and employment is aware that this problem exists on employability and so we have some programmes that are made available to our Nigeria youth for both soft skills and hard skills, hard skills we have skill acquisition center all over the country”.

Similarly, the Deputy Director, Industrial Development Department of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Opaluwa John said, “The youths make up greater percentage of the Nigerian population, and there is need for special consideration to this group.

He further said that the federal government is implementing the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), a roadmap for broad economic reform in the country, adding that ERGP will ensure adequate food security as well as energy, industrialisation and social investment and put the country on the path of self-sufficiency through agriculture.