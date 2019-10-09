Nigeria Has Capacity To Generate Solar Power – NASENI

The Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Haruna has disclosed that his agency has the capacity to generate solar power.

He also said that NASENI has been conducting world class research and producing equipment.

He said that members of the labour union are human beings who understood that there are lean resources in circulation and appreciated continuous dialogue.

Haruna made the submissions yesterday in Abuja, while receiving an award of excellence from members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) of the agency.

He said: “We are aware of the gap but the research and equipment we are producing are world class. Our solar power plant in Karshi is a demonstration that it is possible to do it in Nigeria. The plant is 7.5megawatt but with support and funding, we can expand it to 50 megawatt or more and duplicate it elsewhere”.

“What we have been calling for a very long time is to ensure that we produce all the raw materials, especially the solar locally because the raw materials are available. It’s only the equipment to use in manufacturing it that requires funding. The entire world is going solar and in Nigeria, there is no part of the country that solar cannot be installed; it works all year round and it will contribute tremendously to inadequate power supply that we are experiencing in this country.”

On labour disputes, the EVC blamed it on lack of communication between workers and management.

He said that the peaceful co-existence that exists in the agency demonstrates that staff are happy to conduct research and sacrifice with the little resources available.

Haruna said: “There is a continuous dialogue as at today. They have other demands but they appreciate the lean resources available and reason with the management”.

“We believe that wherever there is adequate communication and transparency, the union leaders are human beings and they will understand”.

He said that NASENI is collaborating with workers to showcase the peaceful co-existence in the agency.

Haruna praised his predecessors for laying a good foundation for the agency.

The minister of state for science and technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, who was present at the ceremony, urged Prof. Haruna not to rest but continue to do the good works that led to his recognition.

On his part, the general secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi said that all agreements entered into between the successive federal governments and various unions in the sector are products of ad-hoc negotiations, which are more or less foisted on the government through prolonged strike actions embarked by unions in the sector.

According to him, this fire brigade approach to industrial relations has not guaranteed industrial peace in the sector.

He added that securing the job of NASU members remains a great challenge to the leadership of the union.

“While negotiating for wage increase and better conditions of service for members, the union has at the back of its mind, the security of jobs of all its workers,” he said.

The immediate past president of NASU in charge of research and project trade group council, Engr. Tijani Wakili explained that NASENI under the leadership of Prof. Haruna has actually grown in leaps and bounds.

“It is only a blind man that will not notice the fundamental and phenomenal growth that transcends the length and breadth of the agency,’ he added.