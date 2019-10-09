North-West Wins Inaugural U-17 Cricket Championship

The inaugural national U-17 Boys cricket championship has climaxed with team North-west emerging the overall champions.

The team clinched the title with eight points after a three days battle at the cricket oval of M.K.O Abiola Stadium.

The tournament which featured six zones in the final round after the zonal elimination series held across the geo-political zones of the country saw North-west winning four of their five matches to the table, with eight points ahead of other zones.

The final match that was played on Sunday rekindled rivalry between South-west and South-south as both teams needed a win to finish second behind North-west.

South-south won the toss and elected to bat first by scoring a total of 101 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, with Elijah Saturday scoring 33 runs off 41 balls and strongly supported by Selim Salau who had 20 runs off 40 balls was the best performers with the bat for South-south side. Ridwan Kareem got 3 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs for team South-West.

In the second innings, South West could only manage a total of 79 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Adebayo Samson scored 18 runs off 18 balls as the best performer for his side.

Prosper Useni got 2 wickets, conceding 5 runs in 4 overs while Ogbemudia Eweka also got 2 wickets, conceding 7 runs in 3 overs. South-south won by 23 runs to emerge 2nd position.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the championship, representative of the sponsor, Mr Tolu Adeleke, described the three events as successful, saying that the level of organisation, right from the zonal elimination to the finals in Abuja was satisfactory.

He expressed optimism that the partnership between PwC and the NCF will continue to flourish while setting the North East as a possible special intervention program that can be considered by PwC.