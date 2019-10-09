NUC Chides African Countries Offering Degrees Less Than 2Yrs.

National Universities Commission (NUC) has scolded African countries who allow their universities to award degrees in less than two-years.

The executive secretary of the Commission, Prof. Rasheed Abubakar stated this in Abuja , during the 11th International Conference And Workshop On Quality Assurance In Higher Education In Africa (ICQAHEA).

Speaking on the theme, “Towards Sustainability Of The Continental Harmonisation Agenda Of Higher Education In Africa,” Rasheed said quality assurance has been a major issue in Africa and to overcome it, all African Universities will have to come together and harmonies their ideologies.

He said Nigerian citizens who go out to neighborhood African Universities to obtain degree in less than two years and come back to serve will not be recognised. “Sometimes, we get Countries in Africa allowing the Universities to award degrees in 6 months. In Africa, many countries allowed one or half year.

“In some of our West African countries, two years is on the high side, from your secondary school in one and half year you come back to Nigeria with a degree and you want to go for NYSC, but we tell them we don’t have legal jurisdiction outside Nigeria but we will advise you. Anybody with a secondary education who claims to have a degree in less than two years should not be recognised. We find it very difficult for some of our sister countries allowing, as I said some Institutions within their border awards degree for one year,” the NUC boss added.

He also lamented the issue of Institutions coming into Nigeria to illegally advertise and open up Institutions, saying the Commission will approach it more aggressively.

Adding, Rasheed enjoined Nigerian universities to prioritize English Language Clinics for teaching of English to students of non-English coming for programmes in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said despite the growth of higher education in Nigeria, the challenge of access, particularly, to universities is worrisome, adding that the government will work on increasing the carrying capacity of Nigerian universities and licensing of more private universities.