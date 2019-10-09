NEWS
Patronise C’River Garment Factory For Uniforms, CBN Tells Army
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has called on the Nigerian armed forces and paramilitary organisations to purchase their uniforms from the garment factory in Cross River state.
Emefiele who made the call during a recent visit to the factory, praised the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade for creating employment for the teaming youths in the state through the garment factory.
The CBN governor said there was no justifiable reason for the Nigerian armed forces and paramilitary organisations in the country to continue to import uniforms.
His words: “I must say that with what I have seen today, I’m very impressed beginning from the garment factory that has over one thousand state of the art machines. I’m impressed, very impressed with this garment factory. This is the kind of leadership that states need to get them economically viable and create jobs for their people.”
Emefiele further stated that “at the garment factory, we saw young men and women who should otherwise be roaming the streets gainfully employed; over a thousand of them”.
“By 25th October, we will be meeting with all the service chiefs, head of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to sign an agreement.
“Rather than import their uniforms from other countries, we will appeal to them that they must come and order their garment from Cross River garment factory. That is the only way we can create jobs in this country. In summary, I am impressed, very delighted.”
MOST READ
NUC Chides African Countries Offering Degrees Less Than 2Yrs.
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
Finnish Embassy Hosts Obaseki, Seeks Partnership To Deepen Edo-BEST, TVET Reforms
59 Years After, Judiciary Still In Search Of Independence
2020 Budget: Gov Emmanuel Proposes N597,800billion Estimate
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
- OPINION20 hours ago
Prof. Osinbajo And His Hired Obituarists
- CRIME13 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Kogi East APC Stalwart, Halima Alfa Declares Support For Gov Bello
- FEATURED16 hours ago
2020 BUDGET SPEECH: Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation
- POLITICS15 hours ago
National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test
- NEWS17 hours ago
OXFAM Tasks Govts On Polices To Bridge Inequality Gap