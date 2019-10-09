NEWS
PDP Congratulates Ortom, Mohammed On Tribunal Victory
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Benue State governor, Samuel Otorm and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed, on their victory at the governorship election petitions tribunal.
The party in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the tribunal’s verdict was a clear consolidation of the triumph of the will of the people of the two states as expressly delivered through massively voting for the governors in the March 9 governorship elections.
The statement reads; “the spontaneous jubilation that greeted the verdict across the two states affirms the fact that justice was delivered in the matters in line with the will and aspirations of the people.
“Indeed, Governor Ortom’s resounding victory at the election underlines the overwhelming acceptance of his leadership style as demonstrated in his unprecedented commitment to the welfare and development of his state despite daunting security and economic challenges.
“His reelection marks the consolidation of good governance and contribution towards the uplifting of the living standard of the people in all sectors of life.
“In the same vein, the PDP notes the excitement of the people of Bauchi state on the affirmation of the election of Governor Bala Mohammed whose administration marks the repositioning of the state toward greater productivity in all critical sectors.
The party observed that “Senator Bala’s commitment to massive infrastructural development across the state as well as economic development of the people directly reflect the desires and aspirations of the people of Bauchi state.”
The PDP, in congratulating the governors, urged them to continue in their selfless services to the people in line with the manifestos of our great party, the PDP.
